Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $177.33 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00018025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $177.33 million and $177,050.19 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8242475 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,375.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

