Hermez Network Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.87 or 0.00018244 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $178.01 million and approximately $165,092.62 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,707.63 or 0.99999042 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8242475 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,375.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

