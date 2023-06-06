Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

