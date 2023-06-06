Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.55. 462,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

