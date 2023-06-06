Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 41.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after acquiring an additional 685,894 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

