HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in HP were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 473,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

