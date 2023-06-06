HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 3.7 %

HCM traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.