HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 3.7 %

HCM traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

