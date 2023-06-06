HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 3.7 %
HCM traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.