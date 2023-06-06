Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $225.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 116.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $98,503,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 635.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

