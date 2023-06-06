IndiGG Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $12,486.45 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

