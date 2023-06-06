Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading Down 5.3%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.51. 2,056,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,544,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INFN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Infinera Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,177,000 after purchasing an additional 437,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,441,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,489,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Infinera by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after purchasing an additional 561,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

