Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 73,013 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,013 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 0.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. 7,137,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796,324. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.