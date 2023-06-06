Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 83,299 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 2,570,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,591. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

