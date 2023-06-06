Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.05 Million Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,106 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for approximately 4.9% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $33,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 113,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

