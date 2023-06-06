Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,780 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 548,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,417. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

