Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. 1,128,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,660. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

