Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.52 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 1,303,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.