Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,332 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $179,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 4,185,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

