Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,644,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,708 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
