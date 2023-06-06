Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39,957 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,957 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 377,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 143.39 and a quick ratio of 143.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

