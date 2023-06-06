Insider Buying: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) CEO Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 186,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AESI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $68,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $20,436,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,236,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $13,237,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $425,000.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.