Insider Buying: CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Purchases 7,700 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 4,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

