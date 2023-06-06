Insider Buying: Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$12.76 ($8.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,640.00 ($84,529.80).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.50 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,950.00 ($82,748.34).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$12.35 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of A$123,520.00 ($81,801.32).

On Monday, May 29th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.29 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of A$122,940.00 ($81,417.22).

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38.

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

About Eagers Automotive

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

(Get Rating)

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.