Insider Buying: IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Rating) insider Tracey Horton bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.92 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of A$26,301.60 ($17,418.28).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64.

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, and shared services.

