Insider Buying: IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Buys 1,200 Shares of Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Rating) insider Tracey Horton bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.92 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of A$26,301.60 ($17,418.28).
IDP Education Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64.
IDP Education Company Profile
