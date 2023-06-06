Insider Buying: KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) CEO Romil Bahl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Romil Bahl bought 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Romil Bahl purchased 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Romil Bahl purchased 10,000 shares of KORE Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

KORE Group Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:KORE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,065. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KORE Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KORE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

