Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cars.com Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 384,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Cars.com by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cars.com by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

