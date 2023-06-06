Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 3,117 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,650. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

