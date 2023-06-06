Insider Selling: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) CAO Sells 803 Shares of Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE DOOR traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 139,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

