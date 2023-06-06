Insider Selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) CFO Sells 15,255 Shares of Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $31.04.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $618.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 79,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

