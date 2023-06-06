Insider Selling: SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) Insider Sells 560,000 Shares of Stock

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Mather sold 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total value of £89,600 ($111,387.37).

Nicholas Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Nicholas Mather sold 20,000 shares of SolGold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21), for a total value of £3,400 ($4,226.75).

SolGold Stock Performance

Shares of SOLG stock traded up GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 16.80 ($0.21). The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,974. The stock has a market cap of £504.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.00. SolGold Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.05 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SolGold

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.81) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

