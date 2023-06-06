Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Insider Sells 19,040 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPI Composites Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 624,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,565. The firm has a market cap of $499.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,513,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,900,000 after acquiring an additional 269,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 18.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,724,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 265,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

