Insider Selling: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells 5,336 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.29), for a total transaction of £18,409.20 ($22,885.63).

Zotefoams Price Performance

LON ZTF traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 353.75 ($4.40). 100,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 358.21. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 414 ($5.15). The company has a market capitalization of £171.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,770.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Featured Articles

