Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Insperity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after buying an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,048,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,112,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.