Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Institutional Venture Partners Sells 112,248 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,222,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $11,819.90.

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $55,184.55.

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 369,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,847. The company has a market cap of $119.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.63. Inspirato Incorporated has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 187.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

