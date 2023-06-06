Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,954 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.