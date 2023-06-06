Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,877 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 597,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 324,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 106.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 215,838 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

