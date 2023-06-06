Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

