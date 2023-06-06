Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,120 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

EELV stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

