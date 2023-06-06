Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 262,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Intel by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 93,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,283,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,517,285. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

