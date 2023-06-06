International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,378,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,149 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.23 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

