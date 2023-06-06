Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $458.12 and last traded at $456.83. Approximately 358,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,700,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $442.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.