Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (BMO, BNS, CF, CM, EIF, KIDZ, MDA, RY, SKE, SYTA)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 6th:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$144.25 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$77.55 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) was given a C$10.15 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$69.38 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$1.02 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$134.43 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) was given a $0.46 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$99.25 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

