Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (BMO, BNS, CF, CM, EIF, KIDZ, MDA, RY, SKE, SYTA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 6th:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$144.25 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$77.55 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

was given a C$10.15 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$69.38 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$1.02 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$134.43 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) was given a $0.46 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$99.25 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

