Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ross Stores (ROST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) in the last few weeks:

6/4/2023 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2023 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00.

5/19/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $78.00.

5/19/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00.

5/18/2023 – Ross Stores is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Ross Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2023 – Ross Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $122.00.

4/18/2023 – Ross Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. 2,138,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,853. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $4,978,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 42.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 341,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,254,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

