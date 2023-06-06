iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,217 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.28. 1,963,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,879,234. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

