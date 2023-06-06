iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.58

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.58 and last traded at $58.58, with a volume of 11542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

