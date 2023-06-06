iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,794 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $114,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.29. 639,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,314. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

