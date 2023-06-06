iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 420,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 398,449 shares.The stock last traded at $73.18 and had previously closed at $72.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

