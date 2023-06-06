iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after buying an additional 522,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. 2,371,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,760. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

