iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 199,920 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 133,871 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $36.77.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEMB. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
