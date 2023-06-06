iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

