iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,782 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,942,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,759,414. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

